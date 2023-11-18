Fourth and final escaped Georgia inmate has been captured, sheriff’s office says

Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County...
Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - The last of the four Georgia inmates who escaped from a central Georgia detention center in October has been captured, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Several authorities arrested 52-year-old Joey Fournier near Stockbridge just before noon on Saturday, the office said. Fournier is a murder suspect in an ongoing case.

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office shows Fournier being arrested outside of what appears to be a hotel. He will reportedly be returned to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center later today.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a statement. “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard-working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody.”

Fournier, alongside Chavis Stokes, Marc Anderson and Johnifer Barnwell, escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Stokes, 29, was arrested in October while Barnwell, 37, and Anderson, 24, were arrested earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
Death investigation underway
Kentucky State Police investigating Breathitt Co. death
multiple agencies responded to a fire in Lost Creek
Three people safe following early morning fire in Perry County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Truck Crash
Truck crashes into Perry Co. business

Latest News

File - UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky....
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to...
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew
Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Tourists abandon ship as ferry sinks in the Bahamas
FILE - A view of a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky, on display during a media preview at...
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record $2.7 million at auction
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water