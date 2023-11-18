Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 3

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans packed the stadium Friday night as the Middlesboro Yellowjackets traveled to play the Pikeville Panthers in a round three matchup.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

Pikeville got the 34-14 win over Middlesboro.

With the win, Pikeville improves to 10-2 and will advance to the Class 1A state semifinals.

Middlesboro ends the season at 9-3.

