Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 3

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans packed the stadium Friday night as the Middlesboro Yellowjackets traveled to play the Pikeville Panthers in a round three matchup.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Pikeville got the 34-14 win over Middlesboro.

With the win, Pikeville improves to 10-2 and will advance to the Class 1A state semifinals.

Middlesboro ends the season at 9-3.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
Death investigation underway
Kentucky State Police investigating Breathitt Co. death
multiple agencies responded to a fire in Lost Creek
Three people safe following early morning fire in Perry County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Truck Crash
Truck crashes into Perry Co. business

Latest News

Pikeville Panthers Football
Pikeville downs Middlesboro in Region Final
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Mountain football Semi-State matchups
Round 3 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for round three of high school football playoffs
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - November 17, 2023
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Somerset earns big win in ARH Game of the Week