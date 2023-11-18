Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 3
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans packed the stadium Friday night as the Middlesboro Yellowjackets traveled to play the Pikeville Panthers in a round three matchup.
The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.
You can catch the segment in the video player above.
Pikeville got the 34-14 win over Middlesboro.
With the win, Pikeville improves to 10-2 and will advance to the Class 1A state semifinals.
Middlesboro ends the season at 9-3.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.