A dry weekend before a soggy start to the week of Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some much-needed rain across the mountains, we’ve started the weekend off on a dry note. High pressure has built back into the eastern half of the US and will keep us nice and dry for a few days. Tonight expect clear skies as temperatures drop to the mid-30s. As we close out the weekend on Sunday we will keep things dry with more sunshine and highs near 60. Tomorrow will be a great day if you need to get the last of those leaves raked up or if you need to hang your outside Christmas decorations.

Early Week Storm:

We start Monday off dry with lows in the lower 40s, but we will be watching the western skies as a cold front will be diving in from the northwest. We should be dry most of the day, but clouds will be on the increase as temperatures climb into the lower 60s. Rain may move in late in the day, but the bulk of showers hold off until Tuesday. This should be a pretty decent system and will likely bring the region a widespread half-inch or more of rain. Highs will be in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Showers should wrap up early on Wednesday and we will be left with gradually clearing skies and falling temperatures.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

All the attention of the forecast though is turned towards the big Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. There are still a lot of questions about exactly how the weather will play out, but as of now, the forecast looks dry and cold for Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain could move back in for Friday as a storm system passes by to our south.

