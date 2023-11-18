DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Paintsville Girls Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville girls finished last season 19-12.

The Lady Tigers fell in the first round of the region tournament to Lawrence County 67-59.

Despite the tough losses, the Tigers are looking for another big season this year.

“We’ve been pretty consistent (and) made it to region three years in a row,” said head coach Les Trimble. “We’ve been blessed with some really good players that have come through our system the past few years. "

A few of those players are returning freshman Kylie Kinner and senior Emilea Preece who averaged a near 34 combined points per game last season.

Paintsville starts its season on the road against Phelps, on Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m.

