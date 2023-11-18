DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Paintsville Girls Basketball
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville girls finished last season 19-12.
The Lady Tigers fell in the first round of the region tournament to Lawrence County 67-59.
Despite the tough losses, the Tigers are looking for another big season this year.
“We’ve been pretty consistent (and) made it to region three years in a row,” said head coach Les Trimble. “We’ve been blessed with some really good players that have come through our system the past few years. "
A few of those players are returning freshman Kylie Kinner and senior Emilea Preece who averaged a near 34 combined points per game last season.
Paintsville starts its season on the road against Phelps, on Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m.
