DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Paintsville Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville finished last season 14-17.

The Tigers finished the season in bitter-sweet fashion, winning their first district game over Magoffin County by three points, before losing to Martin County in the district final by four points.

Their season ended in the first round of the region tournament to Pikeville 61-49.

“In 21′ we were able to play in Rupp Arena at the Sweet 16 it was a great trip,” said head coach Landon Slone. “Our goal every year is to get there. This team is a little different because they are a little younger, but it’s going to be a process, their taking big strides each week though.”

The Tigers start the season at home versus Betsy Layne on Tuesday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.