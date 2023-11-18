DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Painstville Girls Basketball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville girls finished last season 19-12.

The Lady Tigers fell in the first round of the region tournament to Lawrence County 67-59.

Despite the tough losses, the Tigers are looking for another big season this year.

“We’ve been pretty consistent (and) made it to region three years in a row,” said Head coach Les Trimble. “We’ve been blessed with some really good players that have come through our system the past few years. "

A few of those players are returning freshman Kylie Kinner and senior Emilea Preece who averaged a near 34 combined points per game last season.

Paintsville starts its season on the road against Phelps, on Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
Death investigation underway
Kentucky State Police investigating Breathitt Co. death
multiple agencies responded to a fire in Lost Creek
Three people safe following early morning fire in Perry County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Truck Crash
Truck crashes into Perry Co. business

Latest News

Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Bell County’s Daniel Thomas makes history
Southwestern lost to Cooper 24-14 in the regional finals
Southwestern comeback falls short
Pikeville Panthers Football
Pikeville downs Middlesboro in Region Final
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Mountain football Semi-State matchups