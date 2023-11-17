Truck crashes into Perry Co. business

Truck Crash
Truck Crash(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Perry County confirmed a truck crashed into a business at the Grand Vue Plaza shopping center Thursday night.

The crash happened at Passport Healthcare in the Airport Gardens area.

Officials said no one was injured.

Deputies added the driver was sober, and no arrests were made.

The driver told police her truck malfunctioned.

