Three people safe following early morning fire in Perry County

By Madison Carmouche
Nov. 17, 2023
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy night for first responders in Perry County.

Multiple fire departments were called to a home near Noble Cockrell Road in the Lost Creek community early Friday.

We are told three people were inside at the time, but they were able to get out without injuries.

Lost Creek, Watts Caney, Chavies and Fisty fire departments along with Kentucky State Police all responded.

No word on what caused the fire.

