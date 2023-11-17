Ray Davis makes East-West Shrine Bowl roster

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky running back Ray Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is played on Feb. 1 at The Star, which is part of the Dallas Cowboys’ training complex in Frisco, Tex.

In his first and only season with UK, Davis has racked up 929 yards rushing, which is second in the SEC and also leads the Wildcats with 16 touchdowns.

The Vanderbilt transfer has already racked up multiple mid-season awards, including being named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the WeekSEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, among others.

Kentucky returns to the field Saturday when they head to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks.

