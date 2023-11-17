Man arrested, charged with arson after Virginia home burns

Nathan Tweed, 43
Nathan Tweed, 43(mugshot: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakwood, VA. (WYMT) - Virginia State troopers have arrested a man and charged him with one count of arson, destruction of property and threatening to burn a structure following an incident on Thursday, Nov. 16.

State Troopers were called to a home on Garden Creek Road near Oakwood, Virginia for a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers reported the home was engulfed in flames.

Nathan Tweed, 43, of Oakwood, and a 42-year-old woman, lived at the home and both escaped without injury, according to investigators.

Virginia State Police investigators said Tweet was reportedly responsible for setting fire to the house. He was taken into custody without incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
New info released in Whitley County missing persons case
Photo Courtesy: Bell County High School Facebook
School releases picture of victim in deadly Bell County crash
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
Firefighters worked to contain the damage to the Duckers Barn and Grill in Elkhorn City on...
Fire destroys Pike County restaurant

Latest News

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
WYMT First Alert Weather
Much needed rain arrives today, first of several chances
multiple agencies responded to a fire in Lost Creek
Three people safe following early morning fire in Perry County
City of Hazard Christmas
One EKY town getting creative to increase tourism this holiday season