Man arrested, charged with arson after Virginia home burns

Oakwood, VA. (WYMT) - Virginia State troopers have arrested a man and charged him with one count of arson, destruction of property and threatening to burn a structure following an incident on Thursday, Nov. 16.

State Troopers were called to a home on Garden Creek Road near Oakwood, Virginia for a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers reported the home was engulfed in flames.

Nathan Tweed, 43, of Oakwood, and a 42-year-old woman, lived at the home and both escaped without injury, according to investigators.

Virginia State Police investigators said Tweet was reportedly responsible for setting fire to the house. He was taken into custody without incident.

The fire remains under investigation.

