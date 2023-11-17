LMU Christmas Festival supports scholarships and food pantries

The festival is happening November 30
Proceeds from this event go toward Women of Service student initiatives such as scholarships and food pantries at LMU.
Proceeds from this event go toward Women of Service student initiatives such as scholarships and food pantries at LMU.(LMU)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service is hosting it’s annual Christmas Festival. Inside Tex Turner Arena you’ll find handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing and gifts. Proceeds benefit the Women of Service student initiatives like their scholarships and food pantries at LMU.

It’s happening on Thursday, November 30. Doors open at 10 a.m. at Tex Turner Arena. There will be food available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. A campus Christmas lighting featuring the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start outside the arena at 6 p.m.

The event is free.




For more information about the Christmas Festival contact Regina Burns at Regina.Burns@LMUnet.edu.

