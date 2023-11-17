Kentucky State Police investigating Breathitt Co. death

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after a logger was killed in Breathitt County.

Troopers got the call around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials responded to the scene and started an investigation.

Troopers said Taylor Neace, Jr., 40, was trying to cut down a tree, but the tree fell and hit him.

Neace was pronounced dead on the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office.

Neace was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

