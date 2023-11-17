Former UK doctor who received double-lung transplant now needs new kidney

Former UK doctor who received double-lung transplant now needs new kidney
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 10 months, three weeks and three days. That was how long Kevin Bauereis and his wife waited to find two new lungs for Kevin.

“He was just deteriorating so quickly,” said Kara.

Born with cystic fibrosis, Kevin was told as a child he would maybe live to be 18. Yet he just celebrated his 40th birthday last year.

“I threw a surprise party for his 40th, and we had some friends that he grew up with and were his best friends in high school,” Kara said. “He told me after the party, ‘I honestly never thought we’d have that party.’”

He went through the double transplant all while working in UK’s operating room as a doctor. Kara says his recovery since May 7, 2013 has been inspiring. He isn’t taking a single day for granted.

“He has just really taken advantage of living life,” said Kara, adding he loves the outdoors, from hiking to biking to hunting. “I mean he was 30 miles into the mountains on horseback for seven days. It’s extremely surreal.”

But now, Kara says they’re in need of a different organ.

“The medication that he has to take for his body not to be able to reject (his lungs), he’ll take them for life, and those are very hard on a patient’s kidneys,” Kara said.

While she says this is common in situations like his, Kevin’s adventurous lifestyle now hinges on how his monthly lab work looks. They’re in need of another donor as soon as possible.

“We are trying to keep him as healthy as possible, because we want to get him a living donor before he has to start dialysis,” said Kara.

Ten years on from the last transplant, Kevin and Kara are left waiting and hoping once again - six months and counting.

“I think my biggest question would be are you willing to share your spare?” Kara asked. “We would be absolutely humbled for your support.”

Kara says Kevin needs a Type O donor and is on the waitlist at UK. He’s looking for a living donor because it will help him live a better life afterward. If you’re considering donating, you can call UK’s Living Donor Hotline at 859-323-2467, or visit this link to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Bell County High School Facebook
School releases picture of victim in deadly Bell County crash
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
New info released in Whitley County missing persons case
Firefighters worked to contain the damage to the Duckers Barn and Grill in Elkhorn City on...
Fire destroys Pike County restaurant
North Carolina man sentenced to jail time in SWVA meth case

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Much needed rain arrives today, first of several chances
City of Hazard Christmas
One EKY town getting creative to increase tourism this holiday season
A letter to U.S. lawmakers Monday from new IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the tech giant “has...
IBM uses AI for flash flooding research in Appalachia
Lee County, Virginia man sentenced for murder
Va. man sentenced following 2022 murder
Truck Crash
Truck crashes into Perry Co. business