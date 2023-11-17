DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Owsley County Boys Basketball

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County finished last season 6-25.

This year though, they want to turn the page onto a new season behind some fresh and returning faces.

“There’s a lot of positive energy out there on the floor,” said Sophomore point guard Dylan Gay. “We work as a team now, there’s no selfishness or anything.”

Seniors Wes Cope and Jacob McCoy are hoping to raise the bar for the Owls going forward.

“I’m just going to try and work as hard as we can every game, try and push myself and push everybody else,” said Cope.

“Like coach said we are a pretty young team and were looking to shock some people,” said McCoy.

Owsley County starts the season on the road against Knox Central, on Monday, November 27, at 7:30 p.m.

