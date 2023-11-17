DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Breathitt County Girls Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Bobcats finished last season 9-21.

Despite the losing record, they won their first district game and nearly won the 55th district, falling to Wolfe County 41-37.

“It’s been really interesting to see them come together,” said head coach Brandon Hayes. “Our community has been through a lot with a multitude floods and things like that so to see the girls come together and the love they have for one another has been big for us.”

Breathitt County returns 12 point-per-game scorer and now Junior Emily Neace this season.

The Lady Bobcats start their season on Tuesday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m. against Betsy Layne.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.