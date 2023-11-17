DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Betsy Layne Girls Basketball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne girls are looking to turn things around this season.

After a 7-21 season last year, the team is hoping to build on a successful final stretch that saw them finish 4-1 in their final five games to end the 2022-23 year.

“The end of the season we won four out of the five games, the last one we lost to was Lawrence County who ended up being the region champion,” said head coach Kory Thacker. “We learned more in those losses than anything else.”

Not only has this team learned from those losses, but put the work in this off-season to help grow ahead of the new year.

“I think we can do a lot of big things,” said Sophomore guard Jaden Pente. “We grew a lot as a team and individuals since last year and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”

Betsy Layne starts their season at home versus Breathitt County, on Tuesday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m.

