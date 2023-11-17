DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Bell County Girls Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Bobcats finished last season 23-10.

Bell County returns two of their top-three leading scorers Mikayla Wilder and Lauren McGeorge, who averaged nearly 34 combined points last season.

The Lady Bobcats won the 52nd district before falling to Jackson County in the first round of the region tournament.

“It makes me excited to see how well we can compete under the pressure,” said McGeorge.

“Personally I want to get further than we have the past few years,” said Bell County guard Gracie-Jo Wilder. “I think it would be insane to play in a 2A championship game or region championship game.”

Bell County starts their season at home versus Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, Friday, December 1, at 6:00 p.m.

