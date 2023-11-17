DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Bell County Girls Basketball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Bobcats finished last season 23-10.

Bell County returns two of their top-three leading scorers Mikayla Wilder and Lauren McGeorge, who averaged nearly 34 combined points last season.

The Lady Bobcats won the 52nd district before falling to Jackson County in the first round of the region tournament.

“It makes me excited to see how well we can compete under the pressure,” said McGeorge.

“Personally I want to get further than we have the past few years,” said Bell County guard Gracie-Jo Wilder. “I think it would be insane to play in a 2A championship game or region championship game.”

Bell County starts their season at home versus Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, Friday, December 1, at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County High School Facebook
School releases picture of victim in deadly Bell County crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
New info released in Whitley County missing persons case
Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released

Latest News

Belfry Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Belfry Basketball
Belfry Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Belfry Girls Basketball
Phelps Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Phelps Basketball
Phelps Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Phelps Girls Basketball