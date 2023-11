MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Morehead.

The fire was at Towne Place apartments in downtown Morehead near campus.

Officials tell us the fire started in the ventilation system and then spread through that.

The right of the building had some apartments damaged.

The Red Cross is helping those living there.

