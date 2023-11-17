Cooler and drier for the weekend, eyeing another weather system early next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking cooler and mainly dry conditions for the weekend, but another weather system looks to bring showers and cooler air by early next week.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Spotty showers will linger into tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all night, but you may need the umbrella at times. We are watching out for some cooler air to filter into the region behind this cold front. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

An isolated shower can not be ruled out early on Saturday, especially in our southeastern counties. However, we are tracking mainly dry and cooler weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-and-upper-50s early in the morning. However, temperatures will fall throughout the day as clouds will continue to clear.

Into Saturday night, clear and cold weather is on the way. Lows fall into the lower-30s under a mostly clear sky, so a freeze will be possible.

Tracking Next Weather System

Sunday is also looking dry and cool. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows are not as cool. Temperatures dip into the lower-40s.

Our next rainmaker looks to move across the region to kick off the new work week. An upper-level low looks to bring scattered showers to the region on Monday, especially for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows only fall into the upper-40s.

Showers stick around on Tuesday as we are also tracking some breezy conditions. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Cooler, drier air begins to settle into the area by Tuesday night. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Early Thanksgiving Forecast

Behind this second weather system, we are tracking cold weather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

We look to stay mostly dry and cool on Wednesday. Highs top out in the mid-50s early in the morning, but we fall into the mid-and-upper-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds by the afternoon. Lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Thanksgiving is looking dry but cold. Highs look to stay in the mid-40s, while lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

