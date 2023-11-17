Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Bell County High School Facebook
School releases picture of victim in deadly Bell County crash
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
New info released in Whitley County missing persons case
Firefighters worked to contain the damage to the Duckers Barn and Grill in Elkhorn City on...
Fire destroys Pike County restaurant
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM pulls ads from Elon Musk’s X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis move closer to approving contract that would end lengthy labor dispute
A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk crashes through coffee shop window
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination