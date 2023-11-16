WYMT White House Correspondent discusses Pres. Xi Jinping’s visit to California

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WYMT) - Fresh off his meeting with the leader of China, President Joe Biden addressed CEOs who are grappling with the risks to their businesses from problems around the world.

WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined us from the APEC Summit in San Francisco, California.

Steve Hensley talked with Decker about President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States and reaction from around the world following his meeting with President Biden.

You can watch the interview above.

