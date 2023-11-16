Va. man sentenced in aggravated sexual battery case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, a Wise County man was sentenced to more than 15 years for aggravated sexual battery.

“Because of the defendant’s age and health, he will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. I hope that this gives our victim the sense of peace that she deserves,” Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said.

David Arnold was charged on August 27, 2019, and convicted of the crime on August 21, 2023.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp issued the following statement:

“I am profoundly grateful for the collective efforts of the prosecution team in achieving a successful resolution in this case. Today’s verdict not only marks the culmination of dedicated and tireless work, but also underscores the unwavering dedication of so many. I’m thankful that Attorney General Miyares could aid my former colleagues and Commonwealth’s Attorney Cridlin, to ensure that the defendant was held accountable and see that justice was served for the victim of these horrible crimes.”

