Va. man sentenced in aggravated sexual battery case
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, a Wise County man was sentenced to more than 15 years for aggravated sexual battery.
“Because of the defendant’s age and health, he will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. I hope that this gives our victim the sense of peace that she deserves,” Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said.
David Arnold was charged on August 27, 2019, and convicted of the crime on August 21, 2023.
Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp issued the following statement:
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.