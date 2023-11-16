Tracking much-needed showers to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front looks to bring beneficial rain chances to the mountains on Friday. Scattered showers are possible for round three of the high school football playoffs.

Tonight Through Friday Night

After plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures on Thursday, we are tracking clouds look to increase tonight as our next rainmaker is not far away. We stay dry and not as cool. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

Friday is looking soggy at times as a cold front sweeps across the region. Scattered showers are possible, especially for the second half of the day. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Into Friday night, scattered showers look to linger. You may need the rain gear if you have plans to go to a high school football game. Low temperatures fall into the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

Aside from a stray shower early on Saturday, we are tracking cooler, drier weather for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Sunday also looks dry and cool. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows dip into the lower-40s.

Another Weather System

We are giving you the First Alert for another weather system to kick off the new work week.

The first half of Monday looks dry, but we are tracking spotty rain chances for the second half of the day. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Tuesday is looking soggy as an upper-level low moves over the mountains. As a result, scattered showers are looking likely as we remain mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures only reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows fall into the mid-30s.

A stray shower looks possible early on Wednesday, but we are tracking drier and cooler conditions for the second half of the day. Highs only reach the mid-and-upper-40s, and lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

