Surge of warmth before cold front brings rain and cooler air

Sunny skies
Sunny skies(Pexels via WSI / IBM)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see one more day of relative warmth and drier conditions before some much-needed rain moves back into the region.

Today and Tonight

A mainly clear start will give way to a sunny and warmer day, especially by November standards. Temperatures will start in the 40s before working their way into the low 70s this afternoon. With any luck, this will be our last day for a little bit with an increased risk for forest fires. Most of the region is under a burn ban, but regardless if your county is or not, please don’t burn. Relative humidity will be low again this afternoon and that with a small breeze could fuel more problems.

Tonight, the clouds start to increase ahead of Friday’s system. Temperatures should only drop into the low 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Cloudy skies and spotty showers will join us Friday morning and the heavier bands of rain will move through on Friday afternoon and evening. You might want to take a close look at any evening outdoor activities to see if they need to have rain gear or moved inside if possible. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s early in the day before starting to tumble. Rain chances will continue through Friday night and into early Saturday before tapering off. Lows drop into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

Speaking of Saturday, while your daytime high will likely be in the mid to upper 50s around midnight, I do think clearing skies by the afternoon hours will help us rebound back close to 50° during the day. Those clearing skies will make it chilly Saturday night as lows drop into the low 30s.

Sunday looks pretty good with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs work their way back into the mid to upper 50s before lows drop back into the low 40s.

Monday will start dry, but it will not stay that way. Another front is on the way in and the rain chances will increase again by Monday afternoon and evening. That rain will hang around through Tuesday before starting to move out early Wednesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will stay near 60°, but fall into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

I can tell you one thing: At this point, Thanksgiving and Black Friday look dry, so there is that. Yes, we are only one week away from Turkey Day. This year has flown by.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Police: Drowsy driving believed to be factor in deadly crash, one victim identified
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police looking for two missing girls in Whitley County

Latest News

Sunny skies
November warmth ahead of Friday cold front
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 11/15/23
WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Overnight Forecast - 11/15/23
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6 p.m. Forecast - 11/15/23