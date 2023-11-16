One EKY town getting creative to increase tourism this holiday season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard officials are hosting Pink Weekend on November 17 and 18.

Several community businesses are teaming up with the Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce, Hazard Perry County Tourism, InVision Hazard and the City of Hazard to present the two-day event.

City of Hazard Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said they wanted to bring the community together.

“Small businesses are owned by families. They’re home with their kids. They’re home with you know their families and their relatives during the holidays, and so this is an opportunity to get a jump on before Black Friday. Offering those great deals, getting the community to shop local before they spend their money at the big box stores,” Richards said.

The goal is to give folks in the community an opportunity to beat the Black Friday rush and shop local.

“If you don’t have the businesses, you don’t have really anything. We could build an amazing park and have wonderful sidewalks and do all these different things, but if you don’t have a reason to be there then it doesn’t really matter. So, we have to foster those relationships and we have to support our wonderful, wonderful local businesses,” she said.

Boutique owner Rachel Beverly shared a sneak peek of some of the deals she is offering at her business ‘Threads of Love’.

“I will have a wheel like a little spin wheel. So, if you spend $25 you will spin the wheel before you check out. That will give you the percentage of what I will take off of your order,” Beverly said. “If you spend over $50 then you will get a coupon for your next visit also.”

She added she will also have several holiday tops for $15 to $20 dollars and a raffle, but the important part is supporting each other.

“Shop local. There’s so much in Hazard that people don’t realize that we offer. You don’t have to go to Walmart and buy it. We’re all moms, we’re all just people trying to make a living and it helps to have the support of your customers,” she said.

If you visit 10 or more businesses, you will be entered to win one of three baskets valued at more than $350.

If you visit 15 or more, you are entered to win a basket, a night at Hampton Inn, $100 to a local restaurant and a charcuterie board, making the grand prize worth more than $600.

Hazard Perry County Tourism will also be providing shuttles for shoppers on Saturday.

In addition, Hope Hill Youth Services is offering gift wrapping as a fundraiser for their foster children Christmas gifts.

The wrapping service will be available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

