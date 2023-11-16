North Carolina man sentenced to jail time in SWVA meth case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A North Carolina man will spend time behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia.

On Tuesday, a jury in Lee County Circuit Court sentenced Oral Douglas Engle of Greenville, to 15 years at the Virginia Penitentiary.

Following his release from jail, he will be on supervised probation for five more years.

The case stems from an arrest in January 2023 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office where Engle was taken into custody for transporting more than 100 grams of meth and multiple guns into the county to sell.

Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin thanked several law enforcement agencies for their efforts to keep drugs off the streets and bringing what he called “a major methamphetamine trafficker to justice.”

