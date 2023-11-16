New info released in Whitley County missing persons case

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 11-16-2023 Update: Police are now searching for a car in relation to this case.

Deputies are searching for a red 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer with a black front bumper.

The car’s last known license plate number was KY 291-RKD. We are told the title was never transferred from the previous owner and it is not currently registered.

Police say Brittney Slaughter may have been driving the car prior to her disappearance.

If you see the car, you are still asked to call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017

Original Story: Police in Whitley County are asking for your help to find two missing girls.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office are looking for Brittney Slaughter and four-year-old Chole Darnell, who Slaughter has custody of.

They were reported missing from the Ova Lane area of Canada Town.

Officials are not releasing much information right now, but they say Brittney allegedly has family members in Ohio. We are told Chole has not been seen since late September.

If you have any information on where either of these girls are, you are urged to call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 and ask for Lt. David Lassiter, who is over the case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Police: Drowsy driving believed to be factor in deadly crash, one victim identified
Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released

Latest News

Sunny skies
Surge of warmth before cold front brings rain and cooler air
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Somerset police officer honored by state law enforcement organization
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Somerset Officer - 11
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits