Laurel Co. teacher arrested at school on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One teacher in Laurel County is facing charges following an arrest at school on Wednesday.

An arrest citation states Melissa Neeley, 43, of London, got into an altercation with an officer with the Laurel County Public School’s police force when she tried to enter the building and go to her classroom at North Laurel Middle School.

The citation states the officer told her that a criminal investigation was underway and she needed to leave. She then reportedly pushed her way past the officer and refused to stop until the officer reportedly had to use force to stop her and placed her under arrest.

A second arrest citation states there was a complaint against Neeley for possible drug use on school grounds. Police got a search warrant to search her purse and car. Inside the purse, police said they found several pill bottles, one of which had a hydrocodone that was not in a proper container. They also reportedly found a blue plastic pill crusher and a plate, both with white powder residue along with a plastic straw.

Inside her car, officers reportedly found another pill crusher and plate, both with white powder residue still on them.

Neeley is charged with assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct, prescription drugs not in a proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WYMT has reached out to the school system for comment. The statement is below.

We understand that parents/guardians have concerns regarding an incident of an employee at North Laurel Middle School on 11/15/2023. There was no threat to student or staff safety during this incident. The employee is currently not working at the school, pending further investigation. The district can release no additional information due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Laurel County Public Schools takes all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints. The district appreciates the quick action of our Laurel County Schools Police Department. Laurel County Public Schools works diligently to ensure all students and staff remain safe while in our schools.

She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

