Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Congress made changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Benefits Program earlier this year at the federal level.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky is attempting to follow suit.

Under the proposed regulatory changes, it would establish the technical requirements to receive SNAP, which is assistance for low-income households in purchasing eligible food products. This amendment is necessary for consistency with eligibility requirements changed at the federal level through the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

Federal changes and under the proposed changes would require new work requirements for those ages 50 to 54 but would spare people from work requirements if they meet one of the following categories:

Those experiencing homelessness of all ages

Veterans of all ages

Youth ages 18 to 24 who aged out of foster care

Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said the changes would help increase the availability of benefits and improve local communities.

“This will help some of the individuals gain eligibility, but the basic level of eligibility across the board will stay the same,” Friedlander said.

“Some of the assistance makes it easier for folks to get those SNAP benefits, and it makes sure those available for people for some of those to get the benefits,” Freelander said. ”If you need help, you can ask for it. You’re not only helping your family but helping our community. To access these benefits, it will help your community grocer. Nutrition and food an important piece. And, we all go through times when we need some support.”

The proposed regulatory changes must be approved by lawmakers in the upcoming session.

To read the proposed regulatory change, see below:

Click here to check your eligibility to apply for SNAP benefits.

Written comments may be submitted to CHFSregs@ky.gov through Dec. 31, 2023. Upon request made to CHFSregs@ky.gov by Dec. 18, 2023, a public hearing shall be held on Dec. 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. using Zoom. A hearing will not be held unless it’s requested by an individual.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.