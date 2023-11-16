Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns

FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (WCVB) - Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

Mass General Brigham, which owns the hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.

Patients at risk were undergoing endoscopic procedures like colonoscopies. In a Wednesday statement, Salem said it was being done in a manner that was not consistent with its best practices.

The hospital said it made changes as soon as it became aware of the issue.

They’ve notified all patients who were possibly exposed, and they say so far there is no evidence of anyone getting an infection.

Salem Hospital has set up a hotline to answer questions and is providing free screening and necessary support to those who may have been affected.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County High School Facebook
School releases picture of victim in deadly Bell County crash
Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
New info released in Whitley County missing persons case
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a...
Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach
FILE - Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on...
Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24,...
Judge hands down 27-month sentence in attack on congresswoman in Washington apartment building
Firefighters worked to contain the damage to the Duckers Barn and Grill in Elkhorn City on...
Fire destroys Pike County restaurant