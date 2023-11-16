Gov. Beshear announces two major transportation contracts in EKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Important transportation projects in two Eastern Kentucky counties will soon move forward thanks to new agreements with contractors.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the funding for an access road to the Skyview high-ground community in Perry County and the completion of U.S. 460 in Pike County.

“We are following through on promises made to the people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “The seven high-ground sites we have announced will allow us to rebuild entire neighborhoods on land safely elevated above the flood plain. All these sites will need roads, utilities and more – and today’s announcement shows we are making progress on getting that infrastructure in place. At the same time, we are pursuing projects that will give Eastern Kentucky new gateways to development for generations to come – projects like the new U.S. 460.”

The Perry County project is 50 acres of donated land and is expected to be the site of about 150 homes. This will help survivors of the July 2022 flood safety build their homes back out of the flood plain. The contract for that was awarded to KeeTech Construction Horizontal by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The company’s bid was $498,372 for the construction of a road six-tenths of one mile long that would connect the community to County Road 2156.

The new U.S. 460 in Pike County is being built in 24 sections, 21 of which are complete. Two others are under construction. Mountain Enterprises Inc. was awarded a $40,105,612 contract to complete the 24th and final section.

Currently, 11.5 miles of the corridor is open to traffic with the final 5.2 miles set to open in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.