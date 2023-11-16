Fire destroys Pike County restaurant

Firefighters worked to contain the damage to the Duckers Barn and Grill in Elkhorn City on Thursday.(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes and Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A community staple is no more following an overnight fire.

It happened late Wednesday in Elkhorn City.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the Duckers Barn and Grill on the corner of Russell Street and KY 80 was fully engulfed. We are told the restaurant also had an apartment on the top floor in the back. No one was inside the building at the time, so no one was hurt.

The Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department worked all night to put the flames out and stayed on scene to make sure it did not spread to any other nearby businesses.

No word on what caused it.

We have a reporter there and will have much more on this story tonight on WYMT.

