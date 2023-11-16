DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Belfry Girls Basketball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Pirates finished last season 17-14.

Their year came to an end in the first round of the region tournament against Pikeville, 72-32.

“I’m excited, this year’s team is very different, we’ve been working hard at practice, we all click and were just competitive,” said Senior Forward Jenna Sparks. “I feel like we’re going to do good this year.”

Belfry also returns a handful of players, including their second-leading scorer Jaaliyah Warren.

“We hope to win that district title and get further in region,” said Warren. “We got out first round to Pikeville, we hope to get that one seed hopefully and further our way (along).”

Belfry starts its season at home versus Knott Central, on Tuesday, November 28.

