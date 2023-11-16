DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Belfry Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry finished last season 9-24.

The Pirates lost in the district championship to Pike Central 58-40 and in the first round of region to end their season to Lawrence County, 65-45.

Belfry returns a handful of impact players, including now seniors Eric Daniels and Caden Woolum.

“Our effort and energy up to this point has been totally different,” said Belfry head basketball coach Michael Hagy. “Our Seniors have really led in the right way.”

The Pirates start their season on Tuesday, December 5 against Jenkins at 7:30 p.m.

