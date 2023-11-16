DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Belfry Basketball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry finished last season 9-24.

The Pirates lost in the district championship to Pike Central 58-40 and in the first round of region to end their season to Lawrence County, 65-45.

Belfry returns a handful of impact players, including now seniors Eric Daniels and Caden Woolum.

“Our effort and energy up to this point has been totally different,” said Belfry head basketball coach Michael Hagy. “Our Seniors have really led in the right way.”

The Pirates start their season on Tuesday, December 5 against Jenkins at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Police: Drowsy driving believed to be factor in deadly crash, one victim identified
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police looking for two missing girls in Whitley County

Latest News

Belfry Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Belfry Girls Basketball
Phelps Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Phelps Basketball
Phelps Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Phelps Girls Basketball
WYMT DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Harlan County Girls