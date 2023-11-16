Brush fire damages home in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a scary situation for some folks in one county Wednesday when a brush fire got a little too close to their home.

It happened just before 12:30 on Schoolhouse Branch Road off KY 1524 in Clay County.

Firefighters from the Manchester Fire Department were called to the scene and found part of the home on fire.

Crews were able to get the fire on the porch and rear part of the house out before waiting on the Kentucky Division of Forestry to come help with the flames in the woods.

Two people at the home were treated for smoke inhalation.

