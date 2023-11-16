Berea adopts new alcohol regulations

By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - After several work sessions and discussions, Berea City Council set regulations on alcohol sales at events on city property.

Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley says the new regulations are in the form of an ordinance.

The ordinance helps set rules that he says will help protect the businesses, public, and city.

“It includes things such as having training for service, being licensed, the hours of operation and designated areas for service, any special security they may need, and also liability insurance.” Mayor Fraley said.

Up until May, they weren’t able to sell alcohol at events such as the Spoonbread Festival or Berea Craft Festival. Now they have an option. In May, all of Madison County voted to go wet, meaning the city of Berea is able to sell alcohol, not just at restaurants.

“The citizens have spoken, and they made Madison County a wet territory. We have to grow along with that. To address these types of situations, with a good dose of common sense, and making sure we have rules in place on how that would be done on city property.” Mayor Fraley said.

He says he doesn’t expect it to have much of an impact on their events, but it is another amenity they can offer.

There are exclusions, where alcohol can’t be distributed, like Memorial Park.

”Memorial Park lies in-between Broadway and the Berea College Eco Village which also has the Child Development Center on one end. So there’s a playground on one end, it’s a small park, and the center on the other end.” Mayor Fraley said.

He says as their city grows and adapts, the council continues to work together to help the city flourish.

