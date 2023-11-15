‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons, front right, looks on during a panel discussion in 2017.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - CBS’s popular prequel spinoff to the hit series “The Big Bang Theory” is ending after seven seasons.

According to People, “Young Sheldon” will premiere its seventh and final season on Feb. 15, 2024, and sign off with a one-hour series finale on May 16, 2024.

“Young Sheldon” has been a hit with fans since first airing in 2017.

The spinoff series follows “Big Bang” character Sheldon Cooper’s life as a 9-year-old child prodigy living with his family and attending high school in Texas.

The sitcom stars Iain Armitage in the titular role along with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Jim Parsons, as the voice of Sheldon.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” CNN quoted executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre in a statement.

With the conclusion of “Young Sheldon,” the beloved character will end after being on the air for 17 years.

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you,” the show’s executive producers continued.

Fans of the show can also catch up on some of their favorite “Young Sheldon” episodes through streaming services such as Paramount+ and networks like TBS.

