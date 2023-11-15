Wanted felon charged after trying to escape from police

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges in East Tennessee after police say one of them tried to run away from them.

It happened Monday at a home on Pebley Hollow Road in the Claiborne County community of Speedwell.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division received a tip about the location of a person they were looking for in connection with a crime.

When police arrived at the home, the suspect they were looking for, Kelvin Mize, jumped out of a window and took off running. Deputies were able to quickly take him into custody.

We are told they were able to see a rifle behind the front door and drug paraphernalia from outside the home. Mize is a convicted felon, so it is illegal for him to have guns or ammo in his possession.

After police were granted a search warrant, they searched the home, finding two more guns, ammo, money believed to be from the sale of drugs, one ounce each of suspected pink fentanyl and suspected heroin, approximated 15 grams of meth, prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Mize and another person at the home, Holly Daniels, were arrested.

In addition to five outstanding warrants, Mize was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of schedule one, two and five drugs for resale, possession of meth for resale, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and tampering with evidence.

Daniels was charged with possession of schedule one, two and five drugs for resale, possession of meth for resale, three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and being an accessory after the fact.

Both were taken to the Claiborne County Jail.

