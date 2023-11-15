Update: One lane of traffic open following deadly crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story right now in Bell County.

U.S. 25E was shut down for several hours in both directions after a deadly crash. Police started letting drivers use the northbound lanes of the road around 3:15 on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the Combs Group, which is not far from Bell County High School.

Police say three cars, including a tractor-trailer, were involved. We are told one person is dead.

An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene.

No other information was released.

We will pass along more info as we get it.

