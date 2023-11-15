Tractor trailer flips briefly blocking road in Bell County

(KTTC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy night for first responders in Bell County on Tuesday.

Before the deadly crash, police responded to another crash earlier in the evening that briefly shut down another part of U.S. 25E.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Faith Temple Church.

Officials say a tractor-trailer driver lost control of his rig in a curve, overcorrected and flipped the truck onto its side.

During the crash, 38,000 pounds of cargo spilled onto the highway blocking the southbound lane.

First responders checked the driver for injuries, but he ended up being ok.

The road was cleared and is now back open.

