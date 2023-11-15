Temps trend upward as dry weather keeps fire danger high

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see very mild temperatures, especially for mid-November, for the next couple of days before a cold front brings some much-needed rain to the region.

Today and Tonight

Cloudy skies will start our Wednesday, but those will quickly clear to some sunshine later today. The dry conditions and low dewpoints will continue for the next couple of days, keeping our forest fire risk on the higher side. Most of the region is now under a total burn ban, but regardless if you are or not, burning is definitely NOT advised, no matter the time of day.

Highs this afternoon will soar into the upper 60s.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will stay warm, with temperatures approaching or getting just past the 70° mark with sunny skies. While the highs will be between 10 and 12° degrees above average for this time of the year, it doesn’t look like we will break any records. Clouds will start to increase Thursday night ahead of our next system. Lows will drop into the 50s.

The rain starts to arrive during the day on Friday and will likely be light and off and on until later in the day. Some heavy pockets could fall in spots and we will absolutely take them. Highs will still stay in the mid-60s before starting to fall as the front moves through the region overnight. Our daytime high for Saturday will likely be in the mid-50s at midnight, but temperatures should stabilize around 50° Saturday afternoon.

The rain will start to move out by early Saturday morning and skies will clear during the daytime hours. Lows Saturday night will drop well into the 30s. Sunday looks pretty good with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.

Our next system could arrive as early as next week. Rain chances start to increase Monday night and could linger into Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted on those.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

