Southbound lanes reopened following I-75 crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - First responders in Campbell County, Tennessee responded to a crash on Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 159.

All lanes were initially closed, but officials confirmed the southbound lanes were reopened Tuesday evening.

Officials with TDOT told our sister station, WVLT, the overturned tractor-trailer was hauling maple syrup.

It reportedly caught on fire during the crash and spilled the syrup on the highway.

Drivers should find a different route.

A timeline was not given on when the interstate will be opened.

