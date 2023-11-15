Somerset police officer honored by state law enforcement organization

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky police officer recently brought home top honors from a state law enforcement organization.

On November 9th, Somerset Police Department Officer Danielle Strickland was named the 2023 Officer of the Year by the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network (KWLEN).

KWLEN President Jill Stulz and Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller presented the officer with the award.

She was nominated for several cases she worked on in the past two years, including one back in April involving an alleged scam artist who was wanted in several states and another where she took care of two small children after their mother had a stroke.

Congratulations, Officer Strickland!

