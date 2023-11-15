Police looking for two missing girls in Whitley County

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Whitley County are asking for your help to find two missing girls.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office are looking for Brittney Slaughter and four-year-old Chole Darnell, who Slaughter has custody of.

They were reported missing from the Ova Lane area of Canada Town.

Officials are not releasing much information right now, but they say Brittney allegedly has family members in Ohio. We are told Chole has not been seen since late September.

If you have any information on where either of these girls are, you are urged to call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 and ask for Lt. David Lassiter, who is over the case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Overturned tractor-trailer hauling maple syrup shuts down I-75
Southbound lanes reopened following I-75 crash
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
Kentucky State Police troopers provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation.
KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Somerset police officer honored by state law enforcement organization
.
One dead following crash involving tractor-trailer in Bell County
Dollywood spent this week moving 12,000 pumpkins out and turning on six million Christmas...
What goes into Dollywood’s transition from Fall to Smoky Mountain Christmas?
Photo Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire Department Facebook
Man seriously burned following fire in Johnson County