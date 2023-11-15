Police looking for two missing girls in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Whitley County are asking for your help to find two missing girls.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office are looking for Brittney Slaughter and four-year-old Chole Darnell, who Slaughter has custody of.

They were reported missing from the Ova Lane area of Canada Town.

Officials are not releasing much information right now, but they say Brittney allegedly has family members in Ohio. We are told Chole has not been seen since late September.

If you have any information on where either of these girls are, you are urged to call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 and ask for Lt. David Lassiter, who is over the case.

