Police: Drowsy driving believed to be factor in deadly crash, one victim identified

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 6 p.m. Update: The Bell County Coroner confirmed to WYMT the 15-year-old passenger was identified as Kaylie Inman.

Inman was reportedly a student at Bell County High School.

Bell County Schools Superintendent Tom Gambrel issued the following statement:

We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident that claimed the life of a Bell County High School student and severely injured another. As our school community processes the tragic news, we will have counselors and support services available for all our students and staff. We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the families who are grieving. If you feel your student needs to speak with a counselor, please contact the guidance department or a school administrator.

1:50 p.m. Update: We are learning more about a deadly crash in Bell County, including that police believe drowsy driving was a factor.

When Kentucky State Police troopers arrived at the scene Tuesday night, they found a pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. 25E and hit a passenger car.

The crash between those two vehicles sent the car, operated by Ashley Jordan, 35, of Pineville, into the third vehicle, a tractor-trailer.

Multiple passengers in Jordan’s car were flown from the scene for treatment. The victim, a 15-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time.

Original Story: U.S. 25E was shut down for several hours Tuesday night in both directions after a deadly crash.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Combs Group, which is not far from Bell County High School.

Police say three cars, including a tractor-trailer, were involved. We are told one person is dead.

We are told three victims were flown out and three others were taken to Pineville Community Health Center for treatment.

An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene.

No other information was released.

