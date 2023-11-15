One dead following crash involving tractor-trailer in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 25E was shut down for several hours Tuesday night in both directions after a deadly crash.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Combs Group, which is not far from Bell County High School.

Police say three cars, including a tractor-trailer, were involved. We are told one person is dead.

We are told three victims were flown out and three others were taken to Pineville Community Health Center for treatment.

An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene.

No other information was released.

We will pass along more info as we get it.

