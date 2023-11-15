November warmth ahead of Friday cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures remain above average on Wednesday and Thursday. However, we are tracking some cooler weather in the extended forecast.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Clouds will continue to clear across the region as another cool, calm night is on tap. Lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

We are tracking a warm day on Thursday. Highs soar into the lower-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Once you factor in the dry air, we are monitoring fire danger to continue, so please do not burn.

We stay dry into Thursday night. Lows only fall into the lower-50s as clouds increase across the mountains.

Tracking Much-Needed Showers

A cold front looks to sweep across the region as we end the work week. As a result, scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures top out in the lower-60s. Into Friday night, rain chances linger, so you may need the umbrella for round three of the high school football playoffs. Low temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

Stray showers can not be ruled out early on Saturday, especially over our southeastern counties. However, we are tracking mainly dry and cooler weather to kick off the weekend. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-50s, and lows dip into the lower-30s.

Sunday is looking dry and cool. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

We are giving you the First Alert for another weather system by early next week.

The first half of Monday looks dry and partly cloudy. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper-50s, and lows fall into the upper-40s. Spotty showers are possible into Monday night.

Scattered showers look to linger into Tuesday. We stay mainly cloudy and cool. Temperatures stay in the upper-50s, and lows dip into the upper-30s.

