Norton police chief details recovery from 2021 shooting

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia man James Buckland was convicted of several charges stemming from a shooting incident involving Norton Police Chief James Lane in May of 2021.

Buckland, 38, was found guilty of attempted aggravated murder along with more charges after shooting at James Lane, who was responding to a shoplifting incident at a Walmart.

Lane, who sustained several injuries that he is still recovering from, shared his thoughts with WYMT on the trial results.

“I’m very pleased with the verdict from the trial and so thankful with that,” said James Lane.

The Norton police chief continues to be in therapy each week for his injuries.

Despite a hard climb to recovery, Lane said community and peer support, along with faith, has been impactful.

“Our department realized just how much support we have from our community, our citizens just came together,” said James Lane.

The sentencing for James Buckland will be on Jan. 9. He is potentially facing two life sentences in prison and more.

