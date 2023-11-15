No. 17 Kentucky set to face No. 1 Kansas in Chicago
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICAGO, IL (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats, ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Poll, will face off against the top team in the country Tuesday night.
Kansas is sitting at 2-0 with victories over NC Central and Manhattan.
Kentucky also sits at 2-0 with wins over New Mexico State and Texas A&M Commerce.
The two teams have played 33 times, with UK having a 24-11 edge of KU.
Kansas won the last meeting 77-68 this past January in Lexington.
Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.
