No. 17 Kentucky set to face No. 1 Kansas in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats, ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Poll, will face off against the top team in the country Tuesday night.

Kansas is sitting at 2-0 with victories over NC Central and Manhattan.

Kentucky also sits at 2-0 with wins over New Mexico State and Texas A&M Commerce.

The two teams have played 33 times, with UK having a 24-11 edge of KU.

Kansas won the last meeting 77-68 this past January in Lexington.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

