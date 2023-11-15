Man charged with assaulting deputy during arrest

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges following a dispute with his neighbors that led to a fight with police.

It happened last Wednesday afternoon, November 8th off Anders Road near London.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on a complaint the suspect, Joseph Morgan, 50, of London was blocking his neighbors in and trying to fight.

When police arrived, they found Morgan hiding behind a home. When they tried to approach him, we are told he created a disturbance and started to reach into his pocket for something.

Deputies say when they went to detain the suspect, he started throwing punches and kicked one of them several times.

Once they had him in custody, he tried to run, causing another scuffle. When he was searched, police found meth on him.

Morgan complained of stomach pain, so he was taken to the hospital before he was taken to jail.

He is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Overturned tractor-trailer hauling maple syrup shuts down I-75
Southbound lanes reopened following I-75 crash
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
Kentucky State Police troopers provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation.
KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers

Latest News

Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Skaggs Family Records
EKY native Ricky Skaggs bringing Christmas tour to cities near the mountains
Kelvin Mize (left) and Holly Daniels (right) were arrested by the Claiborne County Sheriff's...
Wanted felon charged after trying to escape from police
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Police looking for two missing girls in Whitley County